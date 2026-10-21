Russia hits energy sites in Kyiv, 3 regions - ministry

Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and Kyiv, Volyn and Odesa regions overnight into Wednesday morning, the Energy Ministry said.

Some consumers were left without electricity as a result of the strikes, the ministry said on Telegram.

Restoration work continues in Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions after earlier attacks on energy infrastructure, and energy workers have managed to restore power to most of the consumers cut off, it said.

"The situation also remains difficult in frontline and border regions. Because of constant shelling and fighting, there are new power cuts in Zaporizhia, Kharkiv and Kherson regions," the ministry said.

Emergency repair crews are working wherever the security situation allows, but daily Russian attacks, long air raid alerts and the threat of repeat shelling are complicating the work, it said.