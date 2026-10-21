Ukraine's Sloviansk strike toll hits 9 as rescue ends

Nine people were killed and 12 wounded in a Russian air strike on Sloviansk in Donetsk region, where rescuers have finished clearing the rubble of two destroyed five-story buildings after five days of emergency rescue work.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of seven dead during the rubble clearing, including a State Emergency Service employee, the service's press office said. Four people were pulled out from under the structures of one building and three from the other.

Rescuers worked under the threat of repeat air strikes and drone attacks. Heavy destruction and a large amount of building structures complicated the work. In all, they cleared more than 200 tonnes of debris.

Sloviansk City Military Administration head Vadym Liakh said on Wednesday that the number of dead from the Russian strike has reached nine.

"All the dead have now been recovered. Their total number has reached nine," he said in a Facebook post.

The bodies of three women, aged 52, 77 and 55, were pulled from the rubble of buildings destroyed by aerial bombs on October 17, he said.

On the eve, a 47-year-old man was seriously wounded when a drone hit a car, he said. The shelling also damaged private houses and cars.