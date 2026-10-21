Ukraine lists director Bykov as national security threat

The Ministry of Culture has added Russian-Ukrainian director Dmytro Bykov to its list of people who pose a threat to national security, according to a ministry order.

The updated list now includes Bykov, a citizen of Russia and Ukraine, described in the order as a director and propagandist.

The order says that with his statements he supports aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of Ukrainian territory by the aggressor state (occupier state).

The list now has 266 people.

In 2022 four Russians were added to the list. This year Russian humorist Maksim Galkin was removed from it. The ministry added three Russians in 2023, 23 in 2024 and 11 in 2025.