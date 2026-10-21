Probe exposes UAH 2.6 mln eRecovery scheme in Mykolaiv

The State Bureau of Investigation, with the help of National Police leadership, has exposed a scheme of illegally obtaining state compensation under the eRecovery program in Mykolaiv region, the bureau said.

"To obtain a housing certificate, community officials in Mykolaiv region changed the status of a renovated service apartment and registered it as destroyed by Russian shelling," the bureau said on its website on Wednesday.

In March 2022 the Shevchenkivska community in Mykolaiv region came under shelling, and the service apartment of the community's police officer suffered minor damage. Later, the bureau said, the community and charities paid to replace windows and doors in the apartment and repair the building's roof.

However, according to the investigation, the village head, together with his deputy and the community police officer, decided to use the state compensation program for their own benefit.

"First they helped the police officer privatize the service apartment. Because the building was not declared unsafe after the shelling and its residents had already received repair aid, the officials had the village council change the apartment's status and legal address. On paper, the apartment became a separate individual house with a different number," the bureau said.

The commission members then drew up an inspection report on housing allegedly destroyed by armed aggression, which belonged to the police officer and his family members, and stated in the document that the house was ruined and unfit for living, the bureau said.

"On the basis of this report, the police officer received an eRecovery housing certificate for UAH 2.6 million, with which he bought an apartment in Mykolaiv," the bureau said.

The village head and his deputy have been served with notices of suspicion of abuse of office (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the police officer with notice of suspicion of aiding abuse of office (Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 364).

All three have been suspended from their posts, and preventive measures have been chosen for them.

The bureau is taking steps to recover the damage caused to the state.

The Mykolaiv regional prosecutor's office is supervising the investigation.