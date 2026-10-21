Ukraine, Lockheed Martin discuss F-16 upkeep, PAC-3 supply

Defense Minister Yevheniy Khmara and Armed Forces Commander in Chief Mykhailo Drapaty met a delegation of the American defense company Lockheed Martin, led by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics President Orlando Sanchez Jr., and discussed the importance of stable arms supplies and further cooperation, the Defense Ministry said.

"We count on mutually beneficial cooperation with Lockheed Martin for years ahead. Ukraine is ready to share unique combat experience so that together we can make defense solutions more effective in modern war," the ministry said on Telegram on Wednesday after the meeting.

The sides separately discussed the value of F-16 aircraft for the Air Force, and the ministry said it is now important for Ukraine to widen the geography of their maintenance, including through localization.

"The F-16 is part of Ukrainian aviation. Ukraine is committed to a long-term partnership with Lockheed Martin. It is important to increase arms supplies and do everything to keep as many F-16s as possible in service and working in Ukrainian skies," Khmara said.

The sides also discussed scaling up supplies of PAC-3 interceptor missiles to counter Russian ballistic missile strikes.

The ministry said Lockheed Martin products are already working to defend Ukraine, not only the F-16 and PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defense systems, but also HIMARS rocket systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met the company's team in Kyiv earlier this week.

"The company is now increasing production of ballistic interceptors. We expect to be able to buy some of them to protect more lives. We are also trying to do everything so that F-16 maintenance and repair take place in Ukraine," he said after the meeting on Monday.

Zelenskyy said Patriot systems and F-16 aircraft from this company play an important role in defending against Russian ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones, and that the sides discussed ways to widen and increase supplies.

"It is important that Lockheed Martin is present in Ukraine. We are doing everything on our side to expand our partnership," he said.