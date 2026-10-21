Council of Europe sees Ukraine gains on Roma, LGBTI rights

Ukraine is making significant progress in the legislative protection of Roma and LGBTI people, but gaps remain in areas such as equality, hate crime and integration, the Council of Europe's European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) said in a new report published in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

ECRI, "recognizing the exceptional circumstances caused by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, identifies the legislative and policy progress achieved and the gaps that remain in three main areas: effective equality and access to rights, hate speech and hate-motivated violence, and integration and inclusion," it said.

The report welcomes several positive developments, ECRI said. The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights stepped up work on non-discrimination and strengthened cooperation with civil society.

"More training and guidance has been provided to police on investigating hate crimes, including through stronger international cooperation. New strategies and policies on Roma inclusion have been adopted, and good examples of proactive work with Roma communities have been given. ECRI also welcomes a number of political commitments made on LGBTI equality," it said.

At the same time, ECRI noted remaining problems, particularly on the situation of Roma and LGBTI people.

"Despite positive developments, some issues are of concern. Roma and LGBTI people appear to be particularly affected by hate speech, even if a decline in the overall number of hate speech cases since the start of the full-scale war is reported," it said in a press release.

According to the report, many hate incidents continue to be misclassified and not treated as such by police and prosecutors. Access to health care for LGBTI people, especially transgender people, also remains a problem. Gaps were found in school curricula on including Roma history and culture and LGBTI-related topics in a sensitive and age-appropriate way. Incidents involving allegations of racist or LGBTI-phobic misconduct by officers of the National Police, the State Border Guard Service and the Armed Forces were reported.

ECRI listed 15 recommendations for the Ukrainian authorities. Among them, the authorities should take measures to ensure access to quality education for Roma children, for example through information and awareness initiatives with Roma mediators and families. ECRI also recommended measures to combat and prevent LGBTI-phobic bullying in schools, and to improve equality and hate crime legislation by explicitly including sexual orientation, gender identity, sex characteristics, ethnic origin and skin color in the list of protected characteristics.

"ECRI stresses the need for priority implementation of two recommendations. The first says that the authorities should, in cooperation with civil society, carry out nationwide information campaigns aimed at preventing hate speech, including against LGBTI people and Roma. The second calls on the Ukrainian authorities to set up an inclusive working group to proactively identify Roma who lack proper identity documents and provide them with appropriate support. This involves further simplifying administrative procedures and, where needed, providing targeted assistance to overcome administrative barriers," it said.

The report covers the period from June 2017 to March 2026 and follows a visit to the country in September 2025. Interim monitoring will be carried out within two years of the report's publication to assess measures taken by the authorities to implement the two priority recommendations.