European Solidarity proposes UAH 161.5 bln cuts to ministry spending – MP Yuzhanina

Expenditures by ministries and government agencies in the Ukrainian draft 2027 state budget can be reduced by UAH 161.5 billion, with the funds redirected to defense needs.

"This is the next set of our amendments to bill No. 16000," Nina Yuzhanina, a member of parliament from the European Solidarity faction, wrote on Facebook.

The proposal concerns two types of expenditures: consumption expenditures (excluding utilities), which are to be reviewed based on the actual 2026 baseline and the relevant growth indices; and development expenditures, or capital expenditures, which are to be reduced under designated budget programs.

"And here I want to draw attention to a fundamental point. We are not proposing to halt the operations of government agencies or leave them without the funding they need. But how can we continue to accept increases in expenditures amounting to billions of hryvnias across the judicial system, the prosecutor's office, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Verkhovna Rada?" Yuzhanina said.

As is known, European Solidarity is demanding that all populist and corrupt expenditure items be removed from the draft 2027 state budget. Instead, the released funds should be allocated exclusively to defense and strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to party leader Petro Poroshenko, reallocating non-targeted expenditures would make it possible to direct at least an additional half a trillion hryvnias to the military.

"Our demands are specific: at least UAH 500 billion in additional funding for the military to purchase weapons and defense technologies; 30% of the military personal income tax revenue to go directly to brigades; indexation of military pay; protection of the energy sector and the economy; cancellation of non-priority and propaganda-related expenditures; fulfillment of European commitments and restoration of our allies' trust," Poroshenko said.