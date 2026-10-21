Drone debris kills 2 in Kyiv high-rise - prosecutors

Falling drone debris caused a fire in an apartment on the 20th floor of a high-rise in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, killing a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, the Kyiv city prosecutor's office said.

Two more people were wounded in the attack, the office said on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office, a pretrial investigation has begun into a war crime committed by Russian military personnel (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," it said.

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine's directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region are conducting the pretrial investigation.