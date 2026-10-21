Detectives search National Bank, no one detained - NABU

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine are conducting searches on Wednesday at the National Bank of Ukraine and at the home of one of its employees, and no one has been detained or notified of suspicion, the bureau said.

"In response to media inquiries, we inform you that NABU detectives, under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, are conducting searches at the premises of the National Bank of Ukraine and at the home of one of its employees," the bureau said on Telegram on Wednesday.

"No one was detained or notified of suspicion," it said.

The investigative actions are authorized and carried out in line with current legislation, it said.

Other details are not being disclosed, to protect the secrecy of the pretrial investigation.