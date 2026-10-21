Ex-draft medical board head faces trial, UAH 11 mln seized

A 61-year-old former head of a military medical commission at a district territorial recruitment and social support center in Zakarpattia, who demanded $6,000 for helping obtain a finding of limited fitness for military service without a proper medical examination, will stand trial, prosecutors said.

"Prosecutors of the Zakarpattia specialized prosecutor's office in the sphere of defense of the Western region have sent to court an indictment for accepting an unlawful benefit (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The investigation established that the former official promised to use previously issued medical documents and provide formal confirmation of the diagnoses needed for the commission's decision.

According to prosecutors, law enforcement documented the handover of part of the agreed sum in April 2026. After the medical finding was issued and the documents were sent to the recruitment center, the commission head was detained.

"A search of his home found cash in four currencies: more than $240,000, more than EUR 3,000, almost 1.3 million Hungarian forints and more than UAH 260,000. The total seized, in hryvnia equivalent, exceeded UAH 11 million in cash," the office said.

In June, at prosecutors' request, a court transferred these funds to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency.

The defendant's actions are classified under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. His property has been seized, and he is in custody.