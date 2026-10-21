Two in three Ukrainians read or listen to books at least several times a month – survey

Some 59% of Ukrainians have read or listened to books at least several times a month over the past year, according to a survey by Gradus Research commissioned by Ukraine's Ministry of Culture.

According to the survey, one in 10 Ukrainians (12%) say they read or listen to books every day or almost every day, one in five (21%) several times a week, one in four (26%) several times a month, another 22% said they read several times a year or less, 13% of respondents did not read at all in the past 12 months, and 6% found it hard to answer.

Active readers (59%) were asked why they read or listen to books. The survey showed that Ukrainians most often read to relax (69% of readers), to enjoy reading (54%), and for learning and self-development (43%).

Respondents were asked how many books they had read or listened to in the past 12 months. Some 11% (avid readers) read more than 25 books, 7% (active readers) read 13-24 books, 23% (regular readers) read 5-12 books, 37% (irregular readers) read 1-4 books, and 22% are indifferent to reading.

It is noted that during the full-scale war books have also become a way of coping: 32% of readers say reading helps reduce anxiety, 30% to recover emotionally, 28% to get through stress more easily, and one in five readers (21%) says it is easier to fall asleep with a book.

At the same time, the rest of the respondents (41%) were asked why they do not read or listen to books. Ukrainians most often do not read because they lack motivation and habit (59%), lack time and resources (53%), have no access to books (15%), because of personal and social barriers (13%), or because it is hard to find "their" book (8%).

"Some 70% of readers have had a break in reading of at least half a year in their lives. Of them, 35% returned to regular reading, and another 62% read again, though irregularly. Most often people were brought back to books by a psychological need: for rest, support and coping with stress (34% of those who returned). Another 31% returned because they saw an interesting book. A chance discovery of an interesting book is also the most common incentive to read more. It was named by 37% of Ukrainians," the Culture Ministry said.

The survey also showed that printed books remain the most common reading format. In particular, 58% of respondents said they choose a printed book, 44% an e-book, 35% an audiobook, and 3% found it hard to answer.

The comprehensive study "Reading in Ukraine: Behavior, Motivation and Engagement Tools" was carried out by Gradus Research with the support of the Believe in Yourself Foundation. It included 41 in-depth interviews (March-May 2026) and a survey of 2,200 respondents aged 14 and older (August 17-25, 2026). The survey did not cover temporarily occupied territories or areas of active combat.

As reported, Ukraine's Ministry of Culture initiated the national reading study in spring 2026. The first insights from the qualitative research were presented on May 30 at Book Arsenal.