Koretsky: Russia has attacked energy facilities in 4 regions since overnight

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky says that since overnight Russia has attacked energy facilities in Kyiv, Volyn, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

"Since overnight, Russia has been continuously hitting energy, railways, shopping centers and residential buildings... The Russians attacked energy facilities in Kyiv region, Volyn, Odesa region and Mykolaiv region. Civilian enterprises in Volyn, Lviv region, Odesa region and Zhytomyr region came under strikes. In the Black Sea, a drone attacked a merchant ship," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The prime minister said that in Kyiv a drone hit a 24-story building, where two people were killed; in Korotych in Kharkiv region, a strike destroyed private houses, and two people were killed; in Kremenchuk, a university building was hit, and in Uman, a shopping center.

In addition, according to him, there are injured people in Poltava, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.