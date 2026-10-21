Russia loses 1,820 personnel, 1,820 drones in a day – General Staff

Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 1,820 occupiers, 44 artillery systems, 16 armored vehicles, 1,820 drones, 407 vehicles and two units of special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its morning report on Telegram.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 21, 2026 were as follows: personnel, about 1,570,540 (+1,820); tanks, 12,436 (+11); combat armored vehicles, 25,586 (+16); artillery systems, 51,403 (+44); multiple launch rocket systems, 2,228 (+1); air defense systems, 1,716 (+2); aircraft, 449 (+0); helicopters, 356 (+0); ground robotic systems, 2,990 (+4); operational-tactical level UAVs, 573,392 (+1,820); cruise missiles, 5,138 (+0); ships/boats, 35 (+0); submarines, 2 (+0); motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 165,278 (+407); special equipment, 4,844 (+2)," the report says.