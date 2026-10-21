State Ethnopolicy Service finds signs of Balta Eparchy administration's affiliation with ROC

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolicy and Freedom of Conscience has completed a study on whether there are signs of affiliation of the Balta Eparchy Administration of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) with a foreign religious organization whose activity is banned in Ukraine, and has found signs of affiliation with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).

"It has been established that the Balta Eparchy Administration, as a component of the UOC, has a sign of affiliation with the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC, which is affiliated with the foreign religious organization banned in Ukraine, the Russian Orthodox Church," the service said in a statement.

It was also established that the charter and the documents provided for by the charter of the Balta Eparchy Administration contain signs of its being part of the structure of the UOC (MP) association.

In addition, the ROC's charter provides for mandatory inclusion of the head of the Balta Eparchy Administration in the statutory governing bodies of the Russian church.

As reported, on May 9, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for conducting a study on whether there are signs of a religious organization's affiliation with a foreign religious organization whose activity in Ukraine is banned, as well as the procedure for considering the question of confirming facts of a religious organization being used to promote the ideology of the "Russian world."

In July 2025, the State Ethnopolicy Service said it had found signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), whose activity in Ukraine is banned. It also approved a list of religious organizations that are part of the structure of, or connected with, the UOC (MP). On August 27, the State Ethnopolicy Service recognized the UOC (MP) as affiliated with the ROC.

In late October 2025, the State Ethnopolicy Service found signs of affiliation of the Korets Monastery (MP) with the ROC.

In late May 2026, the State Ethnopolicy Service recognized the Holosiivska Hermitage monastery of the UOC (MP) as affiliated with the ROC.

On July 22, 2026, the State Ethnopolicy Service found signs of affiliation of the Pochaiv Lavra with the ROC.

In mid-October, the State Ethnopolicy Service recognized the Zaporizhia Eparchy of the UOC (MP) as affiliated with the ROC.

At the beginning of September, the Research Group of the State Ethnopolicy Service began a study on whether there are signs of affiliation of the Balta Eparchy Administration of the UOC (MP) with a foreign religious organization whose activity in Ukraine is banned.