Emergency outages in capital spread – DTEK

Emergency outages in the capital have spread: they are now being applied not only in the Sviatoshynsky district but also in the Obolonsky and Shevchenkivsky districts, energy holding DTEK has said.

"Kyiv: emergency outages are being applied in parts of the Obolonsky, Shevchenkivsky and Sviatoshynsky districts on Ukrenergo's command," DTEK said in a post on its Telegram channel.

The energy holding noted that outage schedules are in effect in other districts of the capital.

As reported, an hour earlier DTEK reported emergency outages in Kyiv's Sviatoshynsky district and the Bucha district of Kyiv region.