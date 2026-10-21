MPs Zhelezniak, Honcharenko report NABU searches at NBU head Pyshnyy's office

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is conducting investigative actions on Wednesday morning in the office of National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshnyy, says Yaroslav Zhelezniak, first deputy chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy from the opposition Holos faction.

"The details are that NABU came precisely to NBU head Andriy Pyshnyy. Supposedly not only at his work address," he wrote on Telegram.

"NABU and SAPO (the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office) are right now conducting investigative actions in the office and at other addresses of National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyy," independent MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, for his part, wrote on Telegram.

The outlet Economichna Pravda, citing sources in political circles, has also reported, without details, NABU and SAPO searches of Pyshnyy.

Interfax-Ukraine has so far been unable to obtain official comments on this information from law enforcement or the NBU.