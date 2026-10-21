One injured, enterprise damaged in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – regional administration

Russian forces attacked the Dnipro, Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region almost 30 times with missiles, drones and artillery overnight into Wednesday, leaving one person injured and causing damage to civilian infrastructure, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"In the Nikopol area, the district center and the Marhanets, Pokrov, Tomakivka and Chervonohryhorivka communities suffered. Private houses, cars and agricultural machinery were damaged... A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital in moderate condition," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

According to the regional administration, fires also broke out in the Nikopol district as a result of the shelling.

In addition, in the Synelnykove district Russian occupiers struck the district center and the Mykolaivka community, where an enterprise and a private residential building were damaged and caught fire. In the Dnipro district, a dormitory building was damaged in an enemy attack.