Russia attacks enterprises, infrastructure in Volyn region

Russian occupiers attacked Volyn region with 12 drones overnight into Wednesday, 30 in total over the past day, damaging civilian and critical infrastructure in various cities and communities, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk has said.

"Yesterday evening, a private enterprise and a critical infrastructure facility in the Kovel community came under repeated strikes. In the Lutsk community, the territory of one of the enterprises was hit overnight, where several cars were destroyed by fire. In addition, another critical infrastructure facility was attacked. An energy infrastructure facility in the Kolky community was also damaged," Romaniuk said on Telegram.

According to him, more than 5,000 subscribers in the Lutsk district were left without power as a result of a hit.

"Fortunately, there were no dead or injured anywhere," the head of the regional administration said.

Romaniuk also said that several enemy Shahed-type drones were destroyed by tactical aviation forces.