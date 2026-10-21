Trump has nothing to do with SpaceX decisions on Starlink, US does not refuse Ukraine anything for self-defense – Rubio

US President Donald Trump has nothing to do with the decisions made by SpaceX on the operation of its Starlink satellite communications terminals and the military Starshield system, nor does the company's founder Elon Musk, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.

"It is a private company, it has a contract and terms that govern the use of this technology. We cannot tell a private company what decisions to make. Neither Trump nor anyone else in our system has ever demanded any changes to this system," Rubio said at a press conference in India on Wednesday, where he is on a visit.

He stressed that "Trump does not run this company and cannot give it instructions on any actions."

At the same time, Rubio says the United States is not denying Ukraine any means of defending the country. "There have been reports in the media that the US government is denying Ukraine something it needs to defend its country. That is not true, it does not correspond to reality, and the fact that Ukrainian leaders continue to claim this also does not correspond to reality," he said.

The Secretary of State stressed that "no country in the world has done more to help Ukraine than the United States, including during the Trump administration, and that trend continues to this day." "Ukraine would not exist today if it were not for the assistance that the United States provided to Ukraine worth billions of dollars, starting with the Biden administration and continuing during this administration," Rubio said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine is holding on thanks to the valor of Ukrainian soldiers. "Remember, people predicted this war would end in five days. And now we are approaching five years. To a large extent this is the merit of Ukraine's fighters and their courage," Rubio stressed.

As reported, Ukraine began using Starshield in 2024. The regular Starlink (Starlink Mini) that is installed on drones has a limited speed of up to 160 km/h, which is not enough for some missions. For a craft to fly faster, access to the military version of Starlink, Starshield, is needed.

Without warning the Defense Forces of Ukraine, SpaceX unilaterally restricted the operation of Starshield terminals in motion at speeds above 160 km/h overnight into October 14: when a vehicle exceeded the threshold speed, the terminal lost connection. At the same time, on different equipment in different military units, communication dropped at speeds starting from 72 km/h. This complicated the work of UAV missions, in particular interceptors and middle-strike drones, and reduced capabilities for frontline logistics, reconnaissance and relaying. By the end of the same day, the terminals' operation at a speed of 160 km/h was restored, but Ukraine received confirmation that the 160 km/h limit applies only on its territory.

On the same day, Musk said that decisions on restrictions on the operation of military Starshield systems are made by the US military and the president, and that commercial Starlink cannot be used for offensive military actions. However, Trump later said that Washington was not involved in slowing down Starshield for Ukraine, and Rubio said that Starshield was supposedly not available to Ukraine and that the White House had nothing to do with the disruptions in Starlink's operation. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the department he heads had refrained from issuing any directives on restricting the operation of Starshield. Later, the British newspaper The Telegraph, citing its own sources, reported that Musk had personally appealed to Trump with a proposal to restrict the speed of Starlink for Ukrainian troops.

After that, a number of senators and congressmen said such actions, and Musk's influence on the course of the war in Ukraine and on US security, are unacceptable, and that they would demand an investigation into the restrictions on the operation of Starshield systems in Ukraine and that those responsible be held accountable.

On October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the American side had restored the operation of Ukraine's early warning system for Russian ballistic missile launches and announced a conversation with Rubio.