Putin to meet Witkoff in St. Petersburg, Kushner will not come due to illness

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will meet US special envoy Steve Witkoff at the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg in the first half of the day on Wednesday, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov has said.

"Yes, Putin will receive Witkoff. It will be at the Konstantin Palace. The event is scheduled for today in the first half of the day," Russian media quote Ushakov as saying.

According to him, the US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner will not come to St. Petersburg because of illness.

Asked whether Putin's special representative for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev would take part in the talks, he answered in the affirmative.

On the eve, on October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff in Oslo with the participation of European partners. Following the meetings, Ukraine and its partners worked out proposals for achieving peace. Zelenskyy said Witkoff would pass these proposals to the Russian side during his visit to Russia.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said after the talks that significant progress had been made in the diplomatic process and stressed that the outcome of Witkoff's meeting with the Russian leadership would be important.