Pentagon chief denies directives restricting Starshield in Ukraine, points to priority of replenishing US air defense arsenals

The US Department of War maintains an unchanged position on supporting Ukraine and has refrained from issuing any directives on restricting the operation of the Starshield satellite network, while on the supply of interceptor missiles Washington's priority is to provide its own armed forces with as many as possible, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has said.

"We have not changed our position on the Ukrainians in any way, but on things like interceptor missiles, of course, we want to make sure our guys are also supplied with as many as possible. So that is the case, and President Zelenskyy knows it," Hegseth said.

According to Hegseth, press reports about a change in the Pentagon's approach to Ukraine are false. He noted the heroic efforts of Ukrainians and recalled that under the previous American administration Kyiv was given large volumes of military aid that drained American stockpiles, so the department is now replenishing these stocks on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

Commenting on reports about reduced speeds and restricted coverage of the Starshield military satellite system in Ukraine, the Pentagon chief assured that the US defense department had left service volumes unreduced and had refrained from issuing such orders. Hegseth explained that the use of terminals is governed by the terms of service, and the authority to decide on compliance with them rests directly with the Starlink operator, and he wished the Ukrainian side success.

As reported, the administration of US President Donald Trump is holding back, without consideration, the transfer of anti-aircraft interceptor missiles for Patriot systems for Ukraine from partner countries, which coincides with a sharp deterioration in diplomatic relations between Washington and Kyiv over disagreements about strikes on Russian oil refineries.