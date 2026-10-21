Two killed in Kyiv in morning Russian attack

Two people were killed in Kyiv's Sviatoshynsky district in a morning Russian attack, the State Emergency Service has said.

"In the Sviatoshynsky district, as a result of an enemy attack, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 20th floor of a high-rise building. The fire covered an area of about 70 square meters, and the apartment's structures were partially destroyed. While clearing the rubble, rescuers found the bodies of two people," the service said in a Telegram post.

In the Desniansky district, seven parked cars caught fire in the yard of a high-rise building. The fire was extinguished over an area of 50 square meters.

In the Solomiansky district, an impact in an open area was recorded.

Information is being clarified.

For his part, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko added that two injured people are known in the Sviatoshynsky district.