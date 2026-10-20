Zelenskyy announces upcoming talk with US Secretary of State within next two days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he will speak with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio again in 48 hours.

"As I mentioned, we spoke early this morning—I was on a train on my way to Oslo when I had a conversation with Secretary Rubio. We discussed critical issues, such as Starlink connectivity, interceptors—which are very important—and intelligence. We were very specific, and the conversation was very positive," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Oslo alongside the leaders of Norway and Finland.

"We shared the issues that need to be addressed, and we will resolve them. We agreed to be in touch again in 48 hours," he added.