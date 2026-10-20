Join UP! Ukraine serves over 210,000 tourists this summer

More than 210,000 tourists used the services of Join UP! Ukraine during the summer 2026 season, from May through September inclusive, while the average price of an international package tour increased by 8.6% to EUR 620, the tour operator's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This summer, much depended on our ability to adapt quickly. Airfares increased, prompting tourists to wait for discounts and book at the last minute. There were risks of missing flights because of train delays, which increased demand for our bus transfers and bus tours in general. We adjusted our programs to meet these needs throughout the season," said Iryna Mosulezna, director of Join UP! Ukraine.

As reported, nearly 415,000 Ukrainians used Join UP! Ukraine's services last year.

July was the busiest month of this summer in terms of tourist numbers, with more than 50,000 Ukrainians going on vacation.

Türkiye ranked first in the number of bookings with Join UP! Ukraine, overtaking Egypt, which topped the ranking last year. Other popular destinations included Greece, Bulgaria, Spain, Montenegro, Tunisia, Cyprus, and Albania. In 2025, the top five destinations were Egypt, Türkiye, Greece, Bulgaria, and Montenegro. This year, Spain replaced Montenegro among the five most popular destinations.

The average price of an international package tour in the 2026 season was UAH 29,800 (EUR 620) per tourist, an increase of 8.6% in euro terms compared with the previous year.

The lowest starting prices per tourist, based on double occupancy, were in Türkiye, starting at UAH 14,750. Tours to Egypt started at UAH 19,950, Greece at UAH 20,120, Montenegro at UAH 21,400, and Spain at UAH 34,450.

Regarding travel logistics, Chisinau Airport remains a key hub for Ukrainian tourists. The Moldovan capital's airport accounted for 58.1% of departures, compared with 55% in 2025. The popularity of Polish airports declined noticeably this season compared with last year. While Rzeszow accounted for 12% of departures last year, its share fell to just 6.7% this year. Warsaw's share also declined, to 2.3% from 5%.

Mass train delays caused by security risks were the main logistical challenge at the end of the summer. The situation worsened in August, substantially increasing the risk of missing flights. As a result, demand for organized bus transfers surged toward the end of the season, both through Join UP! Ukraine and across the market as a whole. More than 26,000 tourists used the tour operator's bus tours. The main departure cities for bus services were Kyiv, Lviv, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Uzhgorod.

As for domestic tourism, western regions of Ukraine remained the clear leaders due to the security situation. Most trips during the season lasted two to three days, except for stays at health and wellness resorts, which lasted from seven to 14 days. The average price of a tour per person during this year's summer season was approximately UAH 14,000. The main criterion when choosing a hotel was the availability of as many services as possible in one location. Tourists sought resorts offering spas, swimming pools, meals, and children's entertainment programs so they would not have to spend time organizing leisure activities. The number of bookings at pet-friendly hotels also increased noticeably.

Egypt remains the leading destination for the upcoming winter season, accounting for the largest share of current bookings. Interest is also growing in trips to exotic destinations, particularly Vietnam and Zanzibar.

The company said it had already opened early bookings for the summer 2027 season. Croatia is among the new destinations being prepared.

Join UP! LLC was established in 2013. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Yuriy and Oleksandr Alba. The company's authorized capital amounts to UAH 72.671 million.

The company currently operates in Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Moldova. Since its launch, the brand has served more than 8 million tourists across all its markets and expanded its partner network to nearly 10,000 travel agencies, according to internal company data.