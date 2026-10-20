Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that Dobropillia, in Donetsk region, remains under Ukraine’s control.

"The objective fact is that Dobropillia is under Ukrainian control; therefore, there is no question of any 'capture' of this Ukrainian city by Russian forces," Budanov wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the commander of the 'Center' group of forces, Colonel General Andriy Ivanayev, is deliberately providing disinformation to the President of the Russian Federation, intimidating his subordinates, and setting them unrealistic objectives—all in an attempt to demonstrate, at any cost, the capture of a Ukrainian city that he has already claimed to have seized.

Budanov emphasized that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold their positions, defending the territorial integrity of the state.

"No false statements will change reality," he noted.