Ukrainian Red Cross Society, USA partner to help state agencies identify casualties

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), with support from the U.S. Department of State, is assisting state forensic institutions involved in the identification and transportation of the deceased.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society, with support from the U.S. Department of State, continues to strengthen the capabilities of state institutions responsible for storing, identifying and transporting the bodies of Ukraine's fallen male and female defenders," the URCS said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The assistance includes the supply of specialized refrigeration equipment, vehicles, as well as reagents and consumables for DNA testing. It is aimed at expanding the capacity of state laboratories to conduct DNA identification in complex cases in which the deceased cannot be identified by external characteristics.

In late September 2026, the URCS provided the Institute of Forensic Psychiatry and Forensic Medicine of Ukraine's Ministry of Health with consumables for molecular genetic testing and personal protective equipment for laboratory staff, including materials for PCR testing, microcentrifuge tubes, filter tips, nitrile gloves and medical masks.

"Behind every identification case is a family waiting for answers about the fate of a loved one. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps state institutions carrying out this difficult work by providing them with the necessary equipment and materials. It is important to us that the process of identifying the deceased is conducted with respect for human dignity and that families can receive reliable information about their loved ones," said Serhiy Zaporozhets, a representative of the URCS department responsible for implementing the program to support war veterans, frontline responders and people affected by the war.

One area of support has been the provision of specialized refrigeration equipment to forensic medical examination bureaus. The equipment makes it possible to maintain the required temperature conditions for the temporary storage of bodies while complying with sanitary requirements and the principles of dignified treatment. Four containers equipped with refrigeration systems have already been delivered to state specialized institutions in Chernihiv, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Another 16 such containers are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026, primarily to institutions operating in frontline regions and facing significant workloads.

With assistance from the U.S. Department of State, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has purchased two specialized refrigerated vehicles to be used in implementing the "On the Shield" humanitarian project in cooperation with the Civil-Military Cooperation Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The vehicles will operate primarily in frontline areas, transporting bodies to designated handover locations, including sites closer to settlements where the families of the deceased live.