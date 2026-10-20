Zelenskyy, King of Norway discuss aid for Russian-occupied Oleshky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Haakon VIII of Norway in Oslo and discussed ways to bring Ukrainian children home, as well as assistance for Ukrainians in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky.

"We discussed the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We must bring every Ukrainian child home. We discussed what steps we can take to make this happen. We are also doing everything we can to help our people in Oleshky, which is under Russian occupation. The situation there is simply horrific," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He thanked Norway for supporting Ukraine during this difficult time.