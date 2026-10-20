Hungary blocks opening of 2 EU accession chapters for Ukraine – media

Hungary refused to approve the screening results for negotiating Clusters 4 and 5 under Ukraine's European Union accession process during a meeting of the Council of the EU's Working Party on Enlargement (COELA) in Brussels, European Pravda reported, citing EU diplomats familiar with the proceedings.

According to the publication, the Hungarian side did not agree to further progress toward opening the two remaining clusters for Ukraine.

The arguments presented by Hungary's representative have not yet been disclosed.

Cluster 4 covers the green agenda, transport, energy, the environment, and climate change, while Cluster 5 concerns agriculture, fisheries, veterinary and phytosanitary policy, as well as financial and budgetary provisions.