Kyiv city's hospital roof damaged in Russian drone strike – mayor

The roof of a healthcare facility in Kyiv's Solomiansky district was partially destroyed after a drone struck the upper floor of the building, the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on his Telegram channel Tuesday.

"In the Solomiansky district, a UAV struck the upper floor of a healthcare facility. The roof has been partially destroyed. Emergency services are on the scene," Klitschko wrote Tuesday.

Solomiansky District State Administration head Serhiy Movenko later said that the immediate priorities were relocating patients and covering windows damaged in the attack.

According to him, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, police, medical personnel, and other relevant services were already working at the site of the drone strike.

"A healthcare facility in the Solomiansky district was damaged in an enemy attack. The building sustained damage, but fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries. The State Emergency Service, police, medical personnel, and other relevant services are working at the scene. Our immediate priorities are relocating patients and covering the shattered windows," he said.

Debris also fell in an open area near residential buildings in the capital's Holosiivsky district, the mayor said.