Russian drone strike injures 2, sparks fire at Kyiv region logistics hub

Two people sustained burns in a Russian drone strike in the Bucha district of Kyiv region. A truck and pallets also caught fire on the premises of a logistics complex, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said Tuesday.

"The injured sustained burns to their bodies. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on the victims' condition.

According to him, the fire at the logistics complex had been contained.

"A truck and pallets also caught fire on the premises of the logistics complex. The fire has been contained," the regional administration head said.