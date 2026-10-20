Zelenskyy announces meetings in Norway with European reps and Witkoff

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced meetings in Norway with the Prime Ministers of Norway and Finland, Jonas Gahr Støre and Alexander Stubb; U.S. Presidential Special Representative Steve Witkoff; as well as King Haakon VIII of Norway and representatives of the country's parliament.

“Along with the team, I have arrived in Norway. Important meetings are scheduled: trilateral – with Jonas Gahr Støre and Alexander Stubb, bilateral – with Steve Witkoff, and we will also meet as a group of four,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday.

According to him, the visit also includes an audience with King Haakon VIII of Norway and a meeting with the Storting—the country's parliament.

"We are not pausing any contacts that could help bring about peace. We will also discuss strengthening our air defense and joint production efforts," the president noted.

He thanked everyone who supports Ukraine and its aspiration for peace.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump had become more determined to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "reach a deal" to end the war. According to the NYT, the American leader told Zelenskyy that continuing to defend territories in Donbas—those not yet under Russian control—is "not worth it." The ezine also notes that, in Trump’s view, Ukraine dropping its objections to a settlement deal would be financially beneficial for Kyiv.

It is reported that U.S. presidential representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will deliver "this message" to Zelenskyy during a meeting in Oslo on Tuesday.

According to the publication, Trump’s special envoys may subsequently travel to St. Petersburg to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.