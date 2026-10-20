AntAC demands investigation into case against Davyd Arakhamia over envelope scheme

The Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) has appealed to Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky with a crime report concerning the head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia. The organization's analysis points to possible signs of receiving an undue advantage, as stipulated by Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the AntAC press service reported.

"The envelope scheme within Servant of the People faction is no longer just corridor rumors in the Rada, but an organized group whose activities are described in HACC rulings. Five MPs have received suspicion notices, including Arakhamia's deputy. A search was conducted at his assistant's. Yet the faction leader himself doesn't even feature in the materials because Ruslan Kravchenko never opened a case against him. Now this responsibility lies with Anton Kovalsky," stated AntAC Executive Director Daria Kaleniuk.

As AntAC recalled, on December 27, 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) served notice of suspicion to five incumbent MPs. According to the investigation, they were part of an organized group that provided MPs with money for "needed" votes. Among the suspects is Servant of the People faction deputy head Yuriy Kisel.

According to law enforcement, Kisel could have received funds from a trusted person of the MP "from among the leadership of the 'Servant of the People' parliamentary faction."

Numerous Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) rulings state that the organized group was headed by an MP "from among the leadership of Servant of the People parliamentary faction." According to the court, at the end of 2025, this MP received $85,000 in undue advantage—funds that were subsequently allegedly distributed to other MPs as bribes for voting.

"Given that the media has repeatedly mentioned information about searches of Arakhamia's assistant, as well as the detectives' obtained permission to collect biological samples from the assistant, it can be concluded that this MP from the faction leadership is indeed Arakhamia. Accordingly, the trusted person is his assistant. Establishing whether Arakhamia is actually involved in committing the crime is only possible within the framework of a pre-trial investigation. Despite this, there is still no criminal proceeding regarding Arakhamia himself," AntAC emphasized.

By law, information about a crime committed by an MP can be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations (ERDR) solely by the Prosecutor General. Then-Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko himself admitted in a media comment that he had not entered information regarding Arakhamia because the SAPO had not applied to him.

Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko also publicly stated that the Prosecutor General had not initiated proceedings against the faction leader.

"AntAC asks to enter information into the ERDR and instruct NABU detectives to conduct the investigation, as the case falls under the Bureau's jurisdiction. According to Article 214 of the Criminal Procedure Code, within 24 hours of submitting the application, Kovalsky is obliged to enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations (ERDR) and launch an investigation," the Center concluded.