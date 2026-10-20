Shopping center attacked in Rivne region; three people injured – Regional Military Administration

Three people were injured in an attack on a shopping center in Rivne region, with two of them hospitalized, Oleksandr Koval, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday.

"A shopping center in Rivne region has been attacked. According to preliminary information, three people have been injured, two of whom have been hospitalized. A fire has broken out. Combustion byproducts are spreading rapidly, so I urge residents of nearby buildings to keep their windows closed," he stated in a post on his Telegram channel.

He added that emergency services are currently working at the scene.