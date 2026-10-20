Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

UAV attack partially destroys roof of medical facility in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district – Klitschko

1 min read
Add as source
UAV attack partially destroys roof of medical facility in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district – Klitschko

The roof of a medical facility building in Kyiv's Solomiansky district was partially destroyed as a result of a drone strike on the upper floor, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram on Tuesday.

"In Solomiansky district, a UAV struck the upper floor of a medical facility building. There is partial destruction of the roof. Emergency services are on the scene," Klitschko wrote on Tuesday.

Also, in the capital's Holosiivsky district, debris fell in an open area near residential buildings, the mayor reported.

#kyiv #facility #medical #attack
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT