Remains of over 40 victims discovered at burial site of Ukrainians in Łasków, Poland; search operations concluded – UINP

A Ukrainian expedition has discovered the remains of more than 40 victims at an Orthodox cemetery in the village of Łasków, in Poland’s Lublin Voivodeship, the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP) reported.

"Search operations in the village of Łasków, in the Lublin Voivodeship of the Republic of Poland, have concluded. The investigation revealed both mass and individual burial sites. Preliminary estimates indicate that the remains of over 40 individuals. including women, children, and men, were found in the area," the Institute stated.

It was noted that more precise information regarding the age, sex, and causes of death of the individuals buried there will be determined during subsequent exhumation-related research, which the UINP plans to conduct in the spring of 2027.

The Institute reported that, according to various historical records, more than 300 people were killed during a massacre of Ukrainians in Łasków on March 10, 1944. Research by historians and experts from Ukraine and Poland has identified 327 residents of Łasków who perished in 1944. Some historians suggest an even higher death toll—approximately 350 people. The final number of victims may be established through further historical research and search operations. As previously reported, search operations began in early October to locate the burial sites of individuals who died or went missing during the Second World War in the village of Lasków, located in the Mircze commune, Hrubieszów County, Lublin Voivodeship, Republic of Poland. Authorization for this expedition was granted by the Polish side on August 31, 2026.

These search efforts are being conducted in accordance with agreements reached by the Ukrainian-Polish working group on the dignified burial of the deceased. The last such search expeditions, which resulted in the discovery of human remains, took place in 2016.