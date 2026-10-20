Strike kills 3 Kramatorsk power plant workers - utility head

Three workers of the Kramatorsk combined heat and power plant were killed in a Russian strike while performing their duties in an active combat zone, Kramatorskteploenergo municipal company Director Roman Polischuk said.

"Three of our workers were killed. While providing people with basic needs, in an active combat zone. It is a terrible loss. Our sincerest condolences to the families of the dead. These people are heroes," Polischuk told Energoreforma.

The dead are company dispatcher Andriy Dorosh, born in 1978, equipment repair fitter for heating networks Yuriy Biriukov, born in 1984, and company dispatcher Vitaliy Kobtsev, born in 1979, he said.

The Association of Critical Infrastructure Facilities and the Ukrvodokanalekologiya Association have called on the government to grant combatant status to workers of critical infrastructure enterprises operating in the frontline zone.