Ukraine offers 80% cover for ship attack losses - ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a state guarantee mechanism that provides for compensation of up to 80% of losses from Russian attacks on civilian ships, Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Mykola Kalashnyk said.

"Despite constant threats, Ukraine's maritime logistics keeps working. Our task is to ensure its stability and create additional guarantees for shipowners carrying cargo to Ukrainian ports," he said on Telegram.

Under the approved mechanism, the state will be able to compensate up to 80% of assessed damage if the relevant risks are not covered by an insurer.

The ministry said this covers damage to or destruction of ships, loss of or damage to cargo, salvage and rescue costs and other losses provided for by the mechanism. Compensation will also extend to owners, operators and charterers of ships under Ukrainian and foreign flags that carry cargo.

The ministry said the government decision is meant to reduce financial risks for maritime shipping participants and support the continuity of Ukrainian export and import logistics.

"Russian attacks must not stop Ukrainian exports. We are working to keep sea shipping available and let Ukrainian businesses keep supplying their products to world markets," the minister said.