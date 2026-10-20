Attack on Khmelnytsky region injures 2, damages residential buildings, cars – official

Two residents of Kamianets-Podilskyi district in Khmelnytsky region suffered shrapnel wounds as a result of an enemy attack on Tuesday; four residential buildings and two passenger cars were also damaged, Head of Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tiurin reported.

"As a result of today's enemy attack in Kamianets-Podilskyi district, two local residents received shrapnel wounds and sought medical attention. Medics are providing them with the necessary care," Tiurin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, balconies and windows in three apartment buildings and one private residential house, as well as two passenger cars, were damaged as a result of the strike.

In addition, a fire broke out at an enterprise in Khmelnytskyi district due to the attack. Emergency services are working on scene, the Regional Military Administration head noted.