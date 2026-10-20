Russian forces attack Kramatorsk: three civilians killed – prosecutor's office

On Tuesday, October 20, Russian occupiers shelled the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

"As a result of the attack, three men, aged 42, 47, and 48, sustained fatal injuries. A woman and a 38-year-old man were also injured. The victims have been diagnosed with shrapnel wounds and blast-related injuries," the office stated in a post on its Telegram channel.

Additionally, three apartment buildings in the city were damaged. The type of weapon used is currently being determined.

Under the procedural guidance of Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been initiated as part of criminal proceedings concerning a war crime (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).