NMMC shuttle driver killed in morning Russian attack on Kyiv-Odesa highway

During the morning Russian attack in Fastiv district on the Kyiv-Odesa highway, a shuttle driver of the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC) was killed; passengers were not injured, the state institution reported.

"During the morning Russian attack on the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway, Andriy, a shuttle driver who provided transportation services from Kyiv to the National Military Memorial Cemetery, was killed. He was making a run when the bus was damaged as a result of an enemy strike. Andriy was at the wheel. He helped people reach the Memorial where their relatives and brothers-in-arms are buried," the NMMC statement said.

It is noted that passengers were inside the shuttle at the moment of the attack, but none of them were injured.

Currently, shuttle service has been suspended, and the resumption of trips will be announced additionally.

Earlier, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported that as a result of an enemy drone attack in Fastiv district on the Kyiv-Odesa highway, vehicles caught fire, with initial reports indicating fatalities and injuries.