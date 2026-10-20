Vietnam provides Ukraine with new $500,000 humanitarian aid package – Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha expressed gratitude to the government and people of Vietnam for providing a new package of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine worth $500,000.

"We deeply appreciate this meaningful gesture of goodwill, compassion and solidarity with the Ukrainian people during these challenging times. Particularly timely ahead of winter," he wrote on the X social network.

According to the minister, this step reflects "longstanding friendship, mutual respect, and understanding between our two nations." He emphasized that Ukraine highly values Vietnam's contribution to humanitarian efforts aimed at helping those in need and alleviating human suffering.

"We are confident that this support will further strengthen the traditionally friendly relations between Ukraine and Vietnam and contribute to deepening bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our peoples," the post states.

As reported, in May 2022, Vietnam announced a $500,000 assistance package for Ukraine, including $100,000 to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), $100,000 to the World Health Organization (WHO), $100,000 to the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), and $200,000 to the Red Cross Society of Vietnam to be transferred to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society to support humanitarian activities in Ukraine.