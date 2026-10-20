MIA units destroy over 4,000 Russian drones in past week – Vyhivsky

Units of Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs system are countering enemy drone attacks across Ukraine round the clock; over the past week alone, National Guard members, border guards, and police officers within mobile fire groups destroyed more than 4,000 enemy drones, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky reported.

On his Telegram channel on Tuesday, the Minister noted that 13 regions of the country were attacked by the enemy overnight: police and SES units came under fire in Sumy region, while in Zaporizhia region, four firefighters were injured due to a drone striking a vehicle.

"There was also a morning strike on the suburbs of Kyiv—during peak hour, when many people were commuting to the capital on business. Unfortunately, three civilians were killed, and there are injured," Vyhivsky stressed.

He noted that units of the MIA system counter such drone attacks around the clock: guardsmen, border guards, and police officers within mobile fire groups detect and destroy aerial targets in various sectors.

"Over the past week alone, our units destroyed more than 4,000 enemy drones. About 3,600 of them were in the combat zone, and over 430 were long-range UAVs, including Shaheds and Gerberas, flying deep into the country," the MIA head reported.