Defense Forces strike control post, repair unit, enemy depots in occupied territory – General Staff

On Monday and overnight into Tuesday, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a control post of the Russian occupiers, a repair unit, logistical depots, and manpower concentration sites of the enemy in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

In particular, a control post of an occupier unit near Fedorivka, Zaporizhia region, and a repair unit of the Russian army in the area of Kalmiuske, Donetsk region, were hit.

"The destruction of such targets impairs the enemy's ability to repair damaged equipment and return it to the frontline," the General Staff noted in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday.

Ukrainian troops also struck logistical depots of the enemy near Kripenske, Luhansk region, Rivnopil, Donetsk region, and Lahidne, Zaporizhia region.

In addition, strikes were delivered against Russian troop concentration areas near Rybalivka, Basan, Fedorivka, and Mykolayivka in Zaporizhia region, Zeleny Hai, Horlivka, and Selydove in Donetsk region, as well as Svatove in Luhansk region.