Russian drone hits Gas Networks facility in Dnipropetrovsk region - board chair

A Russian UAV attacked and damaged one of the facilities of Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC in Dnipropetrovsk region, the company's board chair Liudmyla Kinder has said.

"Overnight an enemy UAV damaged one of the facilities of Gas Networks' Dnipropetrovsk branch. The hit set a box on fire and damaged the walls and roof of the building. Fortunately, there were no employees at the facility at the time, so no one was hurt," Kinder wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to her, State Emergency Service specialists inspected the area, and the extent of the damage and of the restoration work needed is currently being determined.