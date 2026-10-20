Government reinstates permit for use of technical oxygen in medicine

The government has reinstated, for the entire period of martial law, the permit to use technical oxygen for medical needs that was in effect during the COVID quarantine.

According to the Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Agency, the permit is enshrined in a government resolution of Oct. 2 on changes to access to oxygen therapy for treating acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The changes allow the use for healthcare needs of technical oxygen whose main quality indicators (specifications) match those of medical oxygen. In particular, the oxygen share must be at least 99.5%, and this must be confirmed by a protocol or certificate of analysis from a certified or accredited laboratory.

In addition, such oxygen may be delivered to healthcare facilities only by licensees engaged in the production and wholesale of medical gases. Licensees are required to report monthly to the agency on which healthcare facilities received oxygen, and in what volumes and of what quality.

Before the changes, the use of technical oxygen (that met medical requirements) was permitted only for treating COVID-19 patients, and it could not be officially used for patients with other diagnoses, including heart failure, trauma and during surgeries.