Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump’s team as early as this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is prepared to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump’s team to discuss potential negotiations.

"Yesterday, we spoke with Trump’s negotiating team. I told them that we are ready: if they wish to discuss negotiations and a peace agreement with Putin, we are always open to that regardless of anything else, as peace is the priority. Personal matters remain personal. I am ready to meet with them, perhaps as early as this week," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Italian ezine Corriere della Sera.

At the same time, commenting on a meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the President noted that "the issue is not just whether they are meeting with or without us; unfortunately, Putin’s gradual emergence from isolation has already begun."

"This is not the first such step. However, when it comes to Ukraine, we would like to be consulted," he emphasized.