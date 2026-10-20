Four people injured in attack on Nova Vodolaha remain in serious condition

As of Tuesday morning, seven people injured in a strike on Nova Vodolaha (Kharkiv region) the previous day remain hospitalized; four of them are in serious condition.

"Among the injured are a 15-year-old girl in moderate condition; a 6-year-old girl in serious condition; a 12-year-old boy in serious condition; a 34-year-old woman in moderate condition; a 7-year-old girl in moderate condition; a 39-year-old man in serious condition; and a 36-year-old woman in serious condition," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration told reporters.

As previously reported, on the afternoon of October 19, a Russian UAV struck a central park in Nova Vodolaha. Six people, including two children, were killed, and another 15, among them 7 children, were injured.