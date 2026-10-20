Russian attacks cause new power outages in 12 regions - Ukrenergo

Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector over the past day have led to new blackouts in 12 regions at once, national energy company Ukrenergo has said.

"As a result of enemy shelling, there are new blackouts this morning in Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions," it said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

It said emergency restoration work has already begun where security conditions allow.

At the same time, due to adverse weather conditions (heavy rain, wind gusts), nine settlements in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions have been fully or partially left without power.

Meanwhile, due to sunny weather and more active operation of solar power plants, electricity consumption fell. In the morning it was 2.6% lower than on Monday.

However, power restriction schedules will be in effect in all regions until the end of the day to avoid overloading equipment damaged by previous Russian shelling. As announced earlier, the volume of outages is up to two queues of consumers (up to eight hours without power - ER)