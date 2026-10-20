URCS helps eliminate consequences of enemy attack in Khmelnytskyi

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) assisted in eliminating the consequences of a Russian air attack in Khmelnytsky.

"Khmelnytsky: the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Khmelnytsky region worked at the sites clearing the aftermath of the attack," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Volunteers conducted a sweep of the area to identify casualties, providing first aid and psychological support to affected residents.

Volunteers also distributed materials (tarps, plastic sheeting) to residents for temporary coverage of damages to their homes.

As reported, a Russian attack on a residential area in Khmelnytsky on Monday killed two people and injured three, two of whom were hospitalized. In addition, an enterprise, a car, and a power transmission line were damaged as a result of the Russian air strike.