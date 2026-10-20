Zelenskyy calls on U.S to let Ukrainians determine elections for themselves

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on American partners to let Ukrainians independently decide the issue of elections and stated that conducting open and democratic voting under conditions of Russian missile and drone attacks is currently impossible.

"How can open and democratic elections be organized—with the presence of Western observers—amid the threat of drones and missiles? I do not believe it is possible," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

According to him, Russia is raising the issue of elections because it expects that a change of president will ease its situation. At the same time, he expressed surprise that Ukraine's American partners take a similar stance.

Zelenskyy emphasized that conducting elections must provide voting opportunities for service members at the front, Ukrainians abroad, and citizens residing within Ukraine.

"No one is clinging to the seat of power. We must defend the state—each in their own place—in accordance with the law and the Constitution," he declared.

He also urged American partners not to interfere in determining the question of elections in Ukraine.

"To those Americans who call for a change of president, I say: allow Ukrainians to handle their elections themselves and make their own choice—in full compliance with the law," the president stressed.